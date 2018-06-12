Search underway for subject in connection to armed robbery in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are looking for a subject who reportedly robbed a man at gunpoint in Miami.

Officials released surveillance video of the robbery that took place May 31, just before 11 a.m., at a discount store near Southwest Eighth Street and Fourth Avenue.

On the video, the store owner could be seen working in the store’s backroom when the subject walked in.

Footage then shows the subject dropping a trash bag inside before pulling a gun and taking $2,000 from the victim’s pocket.

The subject was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white T-shirt, a teal baseball cap with a black visor and black pants.

The subject is also said to be about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 190 to 215 pounds.

Investigators said the subject had previously posed as someone referred by a mutual friend to conduct a business transaction with the store owner.

If you have any information on this subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

