Search underway for shooters after Miami apartment building shot up

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami neighborhood was woken up by gunshots ringing outside.

City of Miami Police responded to an apartment building on the 2800 block of Northwest Second Avenue, at around 2 a.m., Friday.

It was the early morning wake up call resident Brandon Escalona wasn’t expecting.

“I’m thinking somebody might die today ’cause this is like the fourth time a shooting has happened since we moved here,” he said.

The 17-year-old and his family were fast asleep when gunshot after gunshot woke them up.

“We just laid on the floor and tried not to be hit by no bullets or no windows or nothing,” Escalona said.

Officials said somebody shot up an apartment building in the neighborhood.

A 7News camera captured the building covered in bullet holes with its windows shot out.

Escalona and his family live directly next door and believed it was their building that was under fire at the time.

“It was constant,” he recounted. “There was no stopping. Pow, pow, pow, no stropping whatsoever.”

Police said no one was struck by the gunfire, but detectives spent hours collecting evidence, taking photos and speaking with residents in the apartment as they try to build their case and figure out who was behind the trigger.

“There’s a lot of things that detectives are looking at,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat. “We don’t know who the intended target or targets were, but we’re looking to see if perhaps surveillance videos may have captured the shooter or shooters.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

