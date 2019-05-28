Search underway for shooter accused of killing man for chain in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-locka Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a shooter accused of killing a man for his chain.

Police said the shooting took place in front of the victim’s home along Bahman Avenue, near Sultan Avenue in Opa-locka, Tuesday.

According to officials, the robber took the victim’s chain and cellphone before shooting him in the side and knee.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

