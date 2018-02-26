Search underway for runaway teen in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a teenage boy who, they said, ran away from home, Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, 14-year-old Kenneth Butler was last seen along the 8300 block of Northeast First Avenue, at around 2:45 p.m.

Police said the teen stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a University of Miami shirt, white jeans and sandals.

Butler’s disappearance comes hours after, police said, another boy in Miami, identified as 12-year-old Jordan Bustillo, ran away. Bustillo was last seen along the 1700 block of Northwest 19th Street.

If you have any information on either boy’s whereabouts, call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or send an email to 41863@miami-police.org.

