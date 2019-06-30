Search underway for runaway teen in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a teenage girl who ran away.

In a tweet posted Sunday afternoon, officials said 17-year-old Shavonnah Laneek Jackson was last seen at a medical appointment on Thursday.

Missing Child – Endangered Runaway Have you seen 17-year-old, Shavonnah Laneek Jackson? She was last seen on 6/27 at a medical appointment. Call MBPD: 305.673.7901 pic.twitter.com/DiKrvwU89m — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 30, 2019

The tweet includes a picture of the teen, who is seen wearing glasses, but investigators have not provided a physical description or the address where she was last seen.

Police described the teen as endangered but have not disclosed further details.

Officials anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts to call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7901.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.