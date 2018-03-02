Search underway for robber in violent attack in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in catching a robber who, they said, was caught on camera punching and kicking one of two men he targeted in a residential neighborhood in Miami before taking off with their valuables.

Surveillance video shows the assailant, seen wearing a hoodie, striking one of the victims in the head with a metal rod before slamming him to the ground and kicking him in the head, in the area of Northwest 29th Street and 11th Avenue, Feb. 3.

“I have 17 staples in the front of my head,” said the victim, who identified himself as Mr. Perez, as he spoke through a translator.

“It’s just heartless,” said City of Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

Photographs of Perez’s head shows large scars on the left side.

“I don’t remember anything,” said Perez.

Perez, who came to the U.S. from Honduras, said he and a friend from California had gone to a gas station to purchase beer and cigarettes.

As they walked back to Perez’s home, investigators said, the subject, seen on surveillance video riding a bicycle, launched the surprise sidewalk assault.

“The first victim, he was struck on the side of his head, where he fell onto the ground,” said Delva.

The video shows Perez attempting to get away, then raising his hands to shield himself, but his attacker showed no mercy, using the blunt instrument to hit him.

Police said the subject did not stop once Perez was on the ground. “Very viciously, he attacked this victim,” said Delva.

Investigators said the robber got away with the victims’ wallets, cellphones and other belongings.

Perez spent three days in the hospital, and his friend is recovering at home from the injuries he sustained.

Police are urging the public to come forward in order to apprehend the attacker, so he doesn’t hurt anyone else. “It’s very important because he can be out there harming the next person,” said Delva. “Someone might have information, maybe a name, maybe they’ve seen him around. The smallest tip can help.”

If you have any information on this violent robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.