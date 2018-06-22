MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help locating a man who may be armed and was involved in an altercation with a neighbor in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the argument sparked along Flagler Street, between Northwest 20th and 21st avenues on Friday.

Friday evening, City of Miami Police tweeted out a description of the subject.

We are searching for a possible armed subject in the area of NW 20-21 Ave on NW Flagler St, who was involved in a neighbor dispute. Hispanic bald male, 5’4-5’6, goatee with an unknown clothing description. If you see anyone fitting the description, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/2uuxXPFM7Q — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 22, 2018

Investigators said the armed man is bald, stands between 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall and has a goatee.

Police urge residents who see anyone fitting this description to call 911.

