(WSVN) - A search is currently underway near Fisher Island.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Miami Marine units, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to the scene at around 11 a.m., Monday.

Officials received reports of a person missing from a sailboat.

The owner of the boat said there was an argument between two people and one threatened to leave on the dinghy attached to the boat.

The owner went to sleep and said the person was gone when he woke up.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has also joined the search.

