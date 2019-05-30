Search underway for Oakland Park bank robber

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who, they said, robbed a bank in Oakland Park.

Surveillance stills released by the FBI captured the subject inside of the Bank of America branch near Northeast First Terrace and Prospect Road, just after 3:45 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the robber took out a weapon, demanded money from an employee and took off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

The man was seen wearing a blue Freebee baseball cap, a black short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

There were customers inside the bank at the moment, but no one was hurt.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

