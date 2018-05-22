Search underway for motorcycle thieves in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men have been caught on surveillance video stealing a motorcycle from a Miami home’s backyard.

The footage, provided by victim Roberto Fustr’s neighbor, shows two men sneaking into the home’s backyard around 5:30 p.m., Monday, near Flagler Street and Le Jeune Road.

One of the men then cuts the lock of a red Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle and rides away on it.

Fustr said he did not notice the bike was gone until he returned home after grocery shopping with his mother.

The victim now has a message for the thieves.

“There’s a lot of ways to make a living,” said Fustr. “Don’t steal something from somebody else. That’s it. This is stupid.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

