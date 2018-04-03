Search underway for missing woman last seen in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A search is underway for a missing woman last seen in Fort Lauderdale.

Forty-three-year-old Cherie Shields was last seen in a neighborhood, located near Southwest Fourth Avenue and State Road 84, March 26.

Officials said she was wearing a bikini cover-up top, shorts and combat boots.

Shields stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Officials urged anyone with any information on her whereabouts to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581.

