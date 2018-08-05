SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.
According to Miami-Dade Police, 74-year-old William Stieren drove away from his home along the 12200 block of Southwest 109th Court, Sunday, at around 11 a.m.
Investigators said the missing man has dementia.
Officials said Stieren stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow polo shirt, green shorts and gray tennis shoes.
Police are looking for an emerald green 2000 Ford Ranger with a “Save Our Reefs” Florida license plate. The tag number is RRK8C.
Anyone with information of Stieren’s whereabouts is urged to call Miami-Dade Police at (305) 715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
