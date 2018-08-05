SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 74-year-old William Stieren drove away from his home along the 12200 block of Southwest 109th Court, Sunday, at around 11 a.m.

Investigators said the missing man has dementia.

#SilverAlert: William Stieren, 74-Year-Old, 5’ 10”, 145 lbs, was last seen in the 12200 block of SW 109 Court. Please note, William Stieren is diagnosed with Dementia. If seen, call @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/3bdgsqFPQQ — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 6, 2018

Officials said Stieren stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow polo shirt, green shorts and gray tennis shoes.

Police are looking for an emerald green 2000 Ford Ranger with a “Save Our Reefs” Florida license plate. The tag number is RRK8C.

Anyone with information of Stieren’s whereabouts is urged to call Miami-Dade Police at (305) 715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

