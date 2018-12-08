Search underway for missing Sunrise woman

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Sunrise woman.

Fifty-year-old Jeneen Catanzaro has been missing for more than week after she was last seen in the Riverwalk community on Nov. 28.

Catanzaro is described as a petite woman, standing at 5 feet and three inches and weighing about 100 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the City of Sunrise Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.