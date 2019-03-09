PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing in Plantation.

According to a tweet from Plantation Police on Saturday, 73-year-old Lewis Rony has Alzheimer’s.

Plantation Police is currently looking for the following missing person, Lewis Rony, elderly black male, 73 years of age, suffers from Alzheimer, speaks creole and limited Spanish, last seen wearing a pink polo shirt with blue and white plaid shorts. If located please contact Pla — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) March 9, 2019

Investigators said he was last seen wearing a pink police shirt with blue and plaid shorts. He speaks Creole and limited Spanish.

Officials have not provided a photo or a physical description.

They urged anyone with information on Rony’s whereabouts to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

