PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing in Plantation.
According to a tweet from Plantation Police on Saturday, 73-year-old Lewis Rony has Alzheimer’s.
Investigators said he was last seen wearing a pink police shirt with blue and plaid shorts. He speaks Creole and limited Spanish.
Officials have not provided a photo or a physical description.
They urged anyone with information on Rony’s whereabouts to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.
