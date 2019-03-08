PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing from an assisted living facility in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 73-year-old Frantz Guillaume vanished from the facility located along the 300 block of Southwest 68th Avenue, at around 8 a.m., Thursday.

Police believe he was traveling to Miami-Dade County, possibly to a former employer, on foot or by bus.

Friday afternoon, investigators said his last cellphone ping was in North Miami Beach along Northeast 163rd Street, near 14th Street.

Guillaume stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and last seen wearing a light blue striped shirt.

Officials said he suffers from dementia.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

