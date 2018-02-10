Search underway for missing Pembroke Pines man with Alzheimer’s

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are searching for a missing man with Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen in Pembroke Pines, Saturday morning.

According to police, 82-year-old Roberto Angel Perez was last seen walking from his residence, located in the 13000 block of Soutwest 16th Court, around 6:30 a.m.

Perez is described as having a thin build with thinning grey hair only around the sides of his head.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, brown pants and red and black sandals, police said.

Perez has been reported missing several times in the past, and was previously located walking throughout the Century Village community.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

