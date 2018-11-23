PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an at-risk man who went missing in Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, 48-year-old Willie Montgomery went missing on Friday at an unspecified location.

PPD IS LOOKING FOR A MISSING AT RISK ADULT, B/M WILLIE MONTGOMERY 48 YRS, BALD w/A SHORT CUT SALT & PEPPER BEARD. WILLIE IS 5 FT 2 IN, PARTIALLY BLIND WITH A WANDERING EYE, HAS A LIMP ARM. LAST SEEN WEARING A RED AND BLACK SHIRT WITH JEAN SHORTS. IF YOU SEE HIM CALL 954-797-2100 pic.twitter.com/xDqoSJkvWW — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) November 23, 2018

Investigators said Montgomery is partially blind with a wandering eye and has a limp arm. He stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and is bald with a trimmed salt-and-pepper beard.

Montgomery was last seen wearing a red and black shirt and jean shorts.

Officials urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

