NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Sixty-two-year-old Ana Moron was last seen walking on foot in an unknown direction from the 500 block of Northwest 165th Street Road, Dec. 14.

Moron stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has medium-length white hair and green eyes.

Police said Moron is in the early stages of dementia. They said she takes medication and may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

