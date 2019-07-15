Search underway for missing NW Miami-Dade teen

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking the public’s help in their search for a teenage girl who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 16-year-old Kysiena Ann-Marie Freeman was last seen along the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue, June 30.

Investigators said the teen does not suffer from any disabilities but is a habitual runaway.

Freeman stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair styled in a medium Afro.

She was last seen wearing white, red and blue romper.

Detectives urged anyone with information on Freeman’s whereabouts to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

