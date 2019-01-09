Search underway for missing NW Miami-Dade man

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Sixty-three-year-old Jose Bautista has been missing since Jan. 2, 2019 after being released from the hospital in the area 1200 block of Northwest 16 Street.

Bautista stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 128 pounds and has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities said Bautista speaks fluent Spanish and very little English. They said he suffers from high blood pressure and has memory loss.

If you have any information about Mr. Bautista’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective M. Eloi or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

