Search underway for missing North Miami man with dementia, Parkinson’s

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man with dementia and Parkinson’s disease who has been reported missing.

Seventy-year-old Carlos Guzman was last seen at the Safe Future adult daycare facility along Northeast 123rd Street and 14th Avenue, around 1:30 p.m., Thursday.

Police said Guzman walked out of the facility wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and black sneakers.

Guzman is described as a Hispanic man with gray hair. He is said to weigh 140 pounds and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to make contact with Detective Castro at 305-891-0294 (EXT 23115).

