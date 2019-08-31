Search underway for missing North Florida girl

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old girl who disappeared from her home in northern Florida.

Officials said Savannah Gulley was last seen at her Lake City residence, located along the 800 block of Southwest Barwick Terrace, Saturday.

PLEASE SHARE! FL MISSING CHILD Alert for Savannah Gulley, 14yo W/F, 5'0", 110lbs, reddish brown hair/brown eyes. Last seen 800 block Southwest Barwick Terrace, Lake City, pink or purple shirt & jeans. Have info? Contact Columbia County SO at 386-719-2005 or 911. #FLMissingChild pic.twitter.com/YOO1jnY65Q — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 1, 2019

Investigators said the teen stands 5 feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She has reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

Gulley was last seen wearing a pink or purple shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 1-888-FL-MISSING, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-719-2005 or 911.

