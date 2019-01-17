Search underway for missing Miami woman

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman who went missing without a trace in Miami.

Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Carmen Murias.

The 55-year-old was last seen leaving her home along Northwest 39th Avenue and 21st Street in Miami, last week.

She was driving a blue four-door Nissan Sentra with Florida tag EVKV57.

If you have any information, call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

