Search underway for missing Miami teen

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Miami teen who has been reported missing.

Seventeen-year-old Samuel Williams was last seen in the area of Northeast 65th Street and 167th Avenue, Thursday.

We need your assistance in locating 17 year old Samuel Williams who has been reported missing. He was last seen in the area of 167 NE 65 Street. If you know his whereabouts, please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/Jlx8mIALdl — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 8, 2019

The teen was last seen wearing a black shirt and beige jogger pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Miami Police at 305-579-3449.

