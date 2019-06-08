Search underway for missing Miami teen

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Miami teen who has been reported missing.
Seventeen-year-old Samuel Williams was last seen in the area of Northeast 65th Street and 167th Avenue, Thursday.
The teen was last seen wearing a black shirt and beige jogger pants.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Miami Police at 305-579-3449.
