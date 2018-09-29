MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who went missing in the City of Miami.

According to Miami Police, 26-year-old Wilber Daniel Vado was last seen Saturday in the area of Northwest 17th Place and Flagler Street.

Officials said Vado has epilepsy. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts with white stripes on the side and black Crocs.

We need your assistance locating 27 year-old Wilber Vado, who went missing today from 51 NW 17 PL. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts with white stripes on the side & black crocs. If you come into contact with him. Please call us at 305.603.6300. pic.twitter.com/nJOcxXwxDn — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 29, 2018

If you have any information, call Miami Police at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.