Search underway for missing Miami man with bipolar disorder

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man with bipolar disorder who was reported missing.

Officials said Blake Jonathan Brattain has been missing since last Saturday.

Brattain was last seen in a 2004 red Ford Explorer with a Florida tag that read JMUQ92, near the area of Southwest 36th Avenue and 29th Street.

We need your assistance locating Blake Jonathan Brattain who went missing on Saturday, 01/26/19. He is reported missing from 3540 S.W. 29 St. Mr. Brattain left in a 2004 red Ford Explorer. If you come into contact with them, please call us at 305.603.6300. pic.twitter.com/J7RVJE9WhU — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 30, 2019

He is believed to be wearing a multi-colored Puerto Rico shirt and red shorts.

Police said Brattain suffers from bipolar disorder and has been without his medication for several days.

If you have any information on Brattain’s whereabouts, please contact the Miami Police Department at 305-579-3449.

