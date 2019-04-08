Search underway for missing Miami man with Alzheimer’s

Claude Sabin

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 78-year-old Claude Sabin was last seen on Monday along the 7000 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue.

Investigators said Sabin has Alzheimer’s and is considered endangered.

Police said Sabin stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark colored
striped shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information, call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

