MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing in Miami Gardens, Monday.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 60-year-old Michelot St. Fleur was last seen walking northbound along Northwest 22nd Avenue, near 183rd Street, between 9 and 10 a.m.

Officials said St. Fleur stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds and has salt-and-pepper-hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said he suffers from schizophrenia, high blood pressure and diabetes.

St. Fleur was last seen a black, short-sleeve, button down shirt, khaki pants and brown sandals. He was possibly carrying a black garbage bag with clothes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.

