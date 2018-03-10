Search underway for missing Miami Gardens man

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who went missing in Miami Gardens last week.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 76-year-old Carl Bryan was last seen at a location along the 2200 block of Northwest 196th Terrace, March 2.

Investigators said Bryan, who suffers from dementia and diabetes, stands 6 feet tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

South Florida keep your eyes open! Call 911 if you see Mr. Byran or his car! pic.twitter.com/L3gcsYNjRQ https://t.co/kFVEUNPOic — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) March 10, 2018

He was last seen wearing a beige cap, a jacket of unknown color, a striped shirt and dark colored dress slacks.

Officials said Bryan was last seen driving a dark colored 2009 Hyundai Genesis with the Florida tag 333RKR.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or Miami Gardens Police Detective Warren at 305-474-1648.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.