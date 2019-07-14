Search underway for missing Miami Gardens girl

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing from her Miami Gardens home.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Tishara Collins was last seen at her home at around 8:30 p.m., Thursday.

Miami Gardens Police Department is asking for help Iocating #MissingPerson Tishara Collins. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call the Miami Gardens PD at 305-474-MGPD (6473) or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/3AC7R69j7W — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) July 15, 2019

Officials said the girls stands 4 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 96 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Collins was last seen wearing a pink sweatsuit, and pink and orange sneakers.

Police urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

