Search underway for missing Margate man

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing from his home in Margate.

According to Margate Police, James Louis Marshall walked away from his residence along the 7800 block of Sunflower Drive, Saturday morning.

He was last seen by his nephew walking east on West Atlantic Boulevard at around 10:45 a.m.

Police said Marshall has schizophrenia and has been off his medications.

Marshall stands 6 feet, 8 inches tall and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue basketball shorts.

Officials have not provided his age or further details about his physical appearance.

Police urged anyone with information on Marshall’s whereabouts to call Margate Police at 954-972-7111 or 954-764-HELP. They may also call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

