Search underway for missing man in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 61-year-old Frantz Paraison went missing on April 9.

Investigators said he was last seen at 1557 NW 62nd Terrace in Miami.

Police said Paraison suffers from schizophrenia.

Officials said he stands 5 feet six inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Paraison was last seen wearing dress pants and a button-down shirt.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami Police at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 603-6310.

