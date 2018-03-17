MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who went missing in Miami Gardens on Saturday.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 29-year-old Antonio Reddick was last seen in the area of Northwest 184th Street and 23rd Avenue.

Investigators said he stands 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs around 135 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes.

Reddick was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.