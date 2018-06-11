MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing in Miami, Monday afternoon.

According to City of Miami Police, 63-year-old Mario Rene Mungia was last seen along the 2100 block of Northwest 18th Terrace, at around 4:30 p.m.

We need your assistance in locating Mario Rene Mungia who has dementia and was reported missing since 4:30 p.m. today. If you know where he is, please call Miami Police Missing Persons Unit at 305-603-6300 pic.twitter.com/j6xzcegnjT — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 12, 2018

Officials said Mungia suffers from dementia. He stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs between 130 and 150 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Mungia was last seen wearing a blue flowery shirt and blue pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call Miami Police at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 603-6319.

