Search underway for missing Lake Worth man believed to be in danger

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WSVN) – Authorities are looking for a man who went missing in the City of Lake Worth.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 56-year-old Dana Haught. He was last seen two weeks ago in the area of the 600 block of North Federal Highway.

According to deputies, Haught is in the early stages of dementia.

Have you seen Dana Haught? He was last seen 2 weeks ago in the 600 block of N. Federal Highway in the City of Lake Worth. Relatives advised he is in the early stages of Dementia. RT to help find him. pic.twitter.com/Ov4V2iCwPp — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) October 5, 2018

Officials said he was last seen wearing a white and blue colored shirt and shorts.

If you have any information on Haught’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call PBSO dispatch at (561) 688-3400 or 911.

