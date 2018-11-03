HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Homestead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for Jason Cairoza, Saturday.

Officials said the teen was last seen along the 300 block of Northeast 26th Terrace.

PLEASE SHARE!#FLMissingChild Alert for Jason Cairoza, 17yo, 5'9", 140lbs, blonde curly hair & brown eyes, last seen in Homestead; blue & purple long sleeve shirt, khaki pants, & red shoes. He may have cut on left wrist. Have info? Contact Homestead PD at 305-247-1535 or 911. pic.twitter.com/37oeLtOz9i — FDLE (@fdlepio) November 4, 2018

Cairoza stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has curly blond hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue and purple long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants and red shoes.

Investigators said Cairoza might have a cut on his left wrist.

Officials urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774) or the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.