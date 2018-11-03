HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Homestead.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for Jason Cairoza, Saturday.
Officials said the teen was last seen along the 300 block of Northeast 26th Terrace.
Cairoza stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has curly blond hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue and purple long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants and red shoes.
Investigators said Cairoza might have a cut on his left wrist.
Officials urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774) or the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535.
