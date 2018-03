HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen in Hollywood, Sunday afternoon.

According to Hollywood Police, 88-year-old Demetrio Trifon Villar was last in the area of 801 South Ocean Drive, around 2 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.

