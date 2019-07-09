Search underway for missing Hallandale Beach teen

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a teenage girl who went missing in Hallandale Beach.

Officials said 16-year-old Daniela Fearon was last seen Saturday at her home along Southeast Second Avenue, near Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

***MISSING JUVENILE RUNAWAY***

Please assist locating this missing child. Call HBPD 954-457-1400 #HBHere4U pic.twitter.com/LrlK7MpIF1 — Hallandale Beach PD (@HallandaleBchPD) July 9, 2019

Investigators said Fearon left her residence with packed bags but did not say where she was going.

Police said the teen stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has straight dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black blouse and blue jeans.

If you have information on Fearon’s whereabouts, call Hallandale Beach Police Detective Donna Carlson at 954-457-1400.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.