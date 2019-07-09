Search underway for missing Hallandale Beach teen

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a teenage girl who went missing in Hallandale Beach.
Officials said 16-year-old Daniela Fearon was last seen Saturday at her home along Southeast Second Avenue, near Hallandale Beach Boulevard.
Investigators said Fearon left her residence with packed bags but did not say where she was going.
Police said the teen stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has straight dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black blouse and blue jeans.
If you have information on Fearon’s whereabouts, call Hallandale Beach Police Detective Donna Carlson at 954-457-1400.
