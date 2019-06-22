Search underway for missing girl in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in a Hollywood neighborhood.
According to Hollywood Police, Gabrielle Mogene was last seen along the 2500 block of Plunkett Street, at around 6 p.m., Saturday.
Police tweeted out a photo of the teen but has not provided a physical description.
They urged anyone with information on Mogene’s whereabouts to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357.
