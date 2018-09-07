Search underway for missing FSU student from SW Miami-Dade

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned South Florida family is asking for the public’s help in locating a Florida State University sophomore who, authorities said, has gone missing.

Loved ones said 19-year-old Justin Shields last spoke to them on Wednesday.

Friday afternoon, family members said police informed them that his vehicle has been located.

“Today we were notified that they found his car about 25 miles north of Tallahassee in a desolate area,” said his mother during a phone interview with 7News. “His wallet and his phone were inside the car, but he is nowhere to be found.”

UPDATE: The search continues for 19 year old, FSU student, Justin Dean Shields. Right now search dogs and LCSO investigators are continuing their efforts that began yesterday. Anyone with information, please call (850) 606-5800. pic.twitter.com/PngehwFKCn — Leon Co Sheriff, Fl (@LeonSheriff) September 8, 2018

Shields’ mother spoke with 7News while heading to the state’s capital to link up with law enforcement and search for themselves.

“We’re on our way to Tallahassee to find him,” said his mother.

Shields is a recent graduate from Coral Reef High School.

“He was a good student, very wonderful child, loves to work out, take care of himself, eat right,” said his mother. “[He is] going to school for business. He worked really hard to get into FSU. He is a sophomore this year. We just left him a couple weeks ago, he was fine. ”

Shields’ mother said she texted her son Friday and received no response.

Friends and family of the missing student have been posting photos of him on Facebook and Twitter, as they try to generate leads in this missing persons case.

Authorities continued their search on Saturday. Photos posted to Twitter by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office showed deputies and search dogs combing through a wooded area.

Anyone with information on Shields’ whereabouts is urged to call (850) 606-5800.

