Search underway for missing Fort Lauderdale girl

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public;s help in their search for an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Honey Lashae Savage was last seen near 1800 NE 48th Court, at around 8 p.m., Friday.

MISSING PERSON! 11 YO Honey Lashae Savage last seen near 1800 NE 48 CT about 8 PM tonight. Described as 4'3", 95 Ibs, brown hair, blue eyes. Last seen wearing basketball shorts, a silk green t-shirt, and hot pink Under Armor sandals. Anyone with info should call 911 immediately! pic.twitter.com/QMbGdKrd0Y — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) May 25, 2019

Officials said the girl stands 4 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 95 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing basketball shorts, a silk green T-shirt and hot pink Under Armor sandals.

Police urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

