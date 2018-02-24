MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing in Miami, Saturday morning.

According to City of Miami Police, 82-year-old Delia Diaz Lopez was last seen along the 1600 block of Southwest Fifth Street, at around 11 a.m.

Investigators said she stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black V-neck sweater, a brown skirt, and brown boots.

We need your assistance locating endangered adult Delia Diaz Lopez, age 82, who suffers from dementia. She’s reported missing since approximately 11:00 a.m. today. She was last seen in the 1600 block of S.W. 6 Street wearing a black v-neck sweater, brown skirt, and brown boots. pic.twitter.com/oaT05x7ui1 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 24, 2018

Police said Diaz Lopez suffers from dementia.

If you have information on her current whereabouts, call Miami Police at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 603-6310.

