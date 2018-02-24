MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing in Miami, Saturday morning.
According to City of Miami Police, 82-year-old Delia Diaz Lopez was last seen along the 1600 block of Southwest Fifth Street, at around 11 a.m.
Investigators said she stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black V-neck sweater, a brown skirt, and brown boots.
Police said Diaz Lopez suffers from dementia.
If you have information on her current whereabouts, call Miami Police at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 603-6310.
