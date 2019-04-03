Search underway for missing elderly man with dementia in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man with dementia who went missing in Tamarac.
Eighty-four-year-old Allan Hirschberg was last seen leaving Tamarac City Hall in a 2001 white Nissan Maxima, along Northwest 88th Avenue, around 9:30 a.m., Wednesday.
Hirschberg is described as having a medium build, white hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 140 pounds and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall.
Hirschberg was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, dark-colored jogging pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information about Hirschberg’s location is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or Regional Communication’s non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.
