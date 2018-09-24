Search underway for missing elderly man in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an elderly man who went missing in a Miramar community.

Miramar Police said 65-year-old Fito Bouzy was last seen near the 7300 block of Miramar Parkway, at around 11 a.m., Monday.

Officials said Bouzy suffers from memory loss and becomes disoriented.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re urged to call Miramar Police 954-602-4000.

