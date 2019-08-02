Search underway for missing elderly man in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 78-year-old Juan Garcia was last seen along the 7700 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue, at around 6 p.m., Friday.

We need your assistance in locating 78 year old Juan Garcia. He has been missing since 6:00 p.m. on 8/2/2019 from the 7700 block of NW 4 Avenue, Miami, FL. Mr. Garcia suffers from Dementia and Alzheimer’s. If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/M9OSqZW1kb — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 3, 2019

Investigators said Garcia suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Officials urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-579-6111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.