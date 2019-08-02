Search underway for missing elderly man in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Miami.
According to City of Miami Police, 78-year-old Juan Garcia was last seen along the 7700 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue, at around 6 p.m., Friday.
Investigators said Garcia suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Officials urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-579-6111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.