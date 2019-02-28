MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami, 73-year-old Plinio Jua Contreras was last seen Thursday at a home along the 1300 block of Northwest 54th Street.

Investigators said Contreras has dementia.

We need your assistance locating 73 year-old Plinio Jua Contreras, who went missing today 2/28/19, from 1387 NW 54 St. If you come into contact with him, please call us at 305.603.6300. pic.twitter.com/gDwHs5Zpi9 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 1, 2019

Police said he stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami Police at 305-579 6111 or Missing Person Detail at 305-603-6300.

