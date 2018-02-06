MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly who went missing Monday night.

According to investigators, 83-year-old Bruce Dorsett was last seen along the 1200 block of Northwest 52nd Street, just after 7 p.m.

We need your assistance in locating 83 year old Bruce Dorsett who is missing from 1266 N.W. 52 Street and suffers from Alzheimer’s. pic.twitter.com/j0kSb4sZ1P — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 6, 2018

Police said Dorsett stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants.

Investigators said Dorsett suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami Police at (305) 603-6300.

