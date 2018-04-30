Search underway for missing elderly man in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing in Hollywood, Monday afternoon.
Eighty-four-year-old Reginald Colley was last seen walking westbound along the 5600 block of Stirling Road, at around noon.
Colley may be wearing glasses and using a walker. He was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.
