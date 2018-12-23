HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing near Hollywood Beach.

According to Hollywood Police, 80-year-old Andre Novan was last seen in the area of New York Street and Ocean Drive, at around 4 p.m., Sunday.

MISSING PERSON: Andre Novan is a 80 year old white male. He was last seen in the area of New York St and Ocean Dr near Hollywood Beach at around 4pm. He was walking to the Margaritaville hotel, wearing a blue sweater and black pants.Please call HPD @ 954-967-4636 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/ZXTNPM5l55 — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) December 24, 2018

Officials said he was walking to the Margarita Hollywood Beach Resort and Hotel.

Novan was last seen wearing a blue sweater and black pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Hollywood Police at 954-967-4636.

