HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing near Hollywood Beach.
According to Hollywood Police, 80-year-old Andre Novan was last seen in the area of New York Street and Ocean Drive, at around 4 p.m., Sunday.
Officials said he was walking to the Margarita Hollywood Beach Resort and Hotel.
Novan was last seen wearing a blue sweater and black pants.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Hollywood Police at 954-967-4636.
