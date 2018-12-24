HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing in a Hialeah neighborhood.

According to Hialeah Police, 85-year-old Gaudelio Aguiar walked away from his home along the 4100 block of East Ninth Lane, at around 3:30 a.m., Monday.

Neighbors told police they saw Aguiar at the corner of East Ninth Lane and 42nd Street, just before 6 a.m.

Investigators said Aguiar suffers from dementia and bipolar disorder, and he has a pacemaker.

Aguiar stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black flannel jacket, khaki pants and a baseball cap.

Officials are urging anyone with any information on his whereabouts to call Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525.

